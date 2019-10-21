Filmmaker Jami says he was raped by an influential media 'giant' 13 years ago

Ace Pakistani filmmaker Jami has come forth detailing a shocking piece of information about himself pertaining to a horrific experience of sexual harassment on Sunday.



In a series of posts on Twitter, Jami revealed that he was raped by an influential media personality and the ordeal of having to go through such a disturbing experience which took place almost 13 years back continues to haunt him even today.

“Why I am so strongly supporting #MeToo?” Jami said. “Because, I know exactly how it happens now – inside a room, then outside courts and inside courts. How a survivor hides, confides…”

He added that he was brutally raped by a very powerful person in the media world. "A giant actually and yes I’m taller than him," the film-maker said, apparently identifying the rapist.

"I froze not sure why yesss it really happens and happened to me. Till this day 13 years ve passed i curse myself why i didnt take his eyes out but i was so close to this guy a friend, doing his mega shoots for his mega high end books and museum launches etc may be thats why my," Jami wrote.

Jami then revealed that he had gone to a doctor at a famous Karachi hospital and sought therapy for about six months to get over the incident, but it was difficult and he even left Pakistan for some time.



The famous director said that the rapist had also come to the funeral of his father, and despite his reservations, he was unable to stop him. He also said that he cannot muster the courage to name the rapist, even today.



Jami further mentioned that he was writing this now because the #MeToo movement against harassment was being downplayed and he was ready to partially vomit out his own experience.



"we all desi do. Im writing this now cuz #metoo is under attack and im ready to partially vomit out my own experience. Its all true what the victims says and how they say or hide. Its all an exact same pattern a victim goes thru like clock work as if DNA has a SOS gene to shut up."

Talking about a recent case of a college professor committing suicide on alleged claims of harassment, Jami remarked that one wrongful death did not mean all victims were fake and liars.



Jami even said that he knew the ramifications of his revelations but it was imperative for him to share since the credibility of the movement was being questioned.

