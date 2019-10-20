Ranbir Kapoor wins hearts as he celebrates paparazzi’s birthday at Mumbai airport

B-Town’s very own chocolate boy Ranbir Kapoor is a pro at making hearts swoon with his sweet gestures and his latest circulating video is proof enough of that.



The footage circulating all across the internet shows the 37-year-old Brahmastra actor at the Mumbai airport making his way out of the city but stopping by to make an exited reporter's day.

The actor can be seen celebrating the birthday of one of the paparazzi who appeared to be over the moon at the actor’s sweet gesture.

Ranbir was snapped rocking a comfy and casual all-black airport look, paired with black sunglasses and white shoes.



On the work front, the actor will next be seen alongside his ladylove Alia Bhatt is Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and also has his next film Shamshera in the pipeline.

