Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut bury the hatchet after ugly spat?

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut does not shy away from voicing out her opinions and calling people out and her public spat earlier with Sonam Kapoor was something that drew ample eyeballs.

However, it looks like both the divas have now decided to put the past behind them, taking on the highroad as they were recently spotted sharing smiles together for a picture side by side.

The two were seen sharing a single frame alongside Kubbra Sait and director Madhur Bhandarkar.

Sait was the one to share the iconic photo with fans and followers on Instagram as she wrote: “Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup with Charlie. #ThisPhotoIsTooCoolToBeNotPosted #UCantSpotMeSoITaggedMe.”

Fans were just as astonished to see the two strike a pose together in light of their bitter squabble that had made headlines in the past.



The two had gotten embroiled in a row during the #MeToo storm that had engulfed India in 2018.

Sonam had lauded Tanushree Dutta for sharing her story of abuse at the hands of Nana Patekar but when asked about Kangaga’s allegations, the Khoobsurat actor said: “I think Kangana wrote something. Kangana is obviously Kangana Ranaut. She says a lot of stuff and sometimes it’s hard to take her seriously. I love the fact that she has spunk and she says what she believes. I really respect her for that. I don’t know him, I don’t know the situation. If what is written what is written is true, then it’s disgusting and awful. If it’s true, then they should be punished for it.”

Responding to Sonam, Kangana had stated: “What does she mean by saying, ‘it’s hard to believe Kangana’? When I am sharing my Me Too story, who gives her a right to judge me? So, Sonam Kapoor has the license of trusting some women and some she won’t. What makes her so unsure of my claims? I am known to be an articulate person and I have represented my country in many international summits.”

“I am called as a thought and youth influencer to these summits, I am not known because of my dad I have earned my place and credibility after struggling for a decade,” she had added.