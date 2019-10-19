close
Sat Oct 19, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 19, 2019

Jennifer Lawrence’s lavish rehearsal dinner attended by Hollywood's finest stars

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Oct 19, 2019
Jennifer Lawrence’s lavish rehearsal dinner attended by Hollywood stars. Photo: People

Hollywood’s leading lady Jennifer Lawrence is the next in line to take the plunge and with photos of her rehearsal dinner circulating, it appears that the event was nothing short of a star-studded affair.

The 29-year-old Academy Award winning actor, ahead of her wedding with Cooke Maroney has taken social media and entertainment portals by storm, following their lavish rehearsal dinner.

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney arrived at Rhode Island via a private jet. Photo: Daily Mail
Jennifer Lawrence touches down at Rhode Island for her wedding. Photo: Daily Mail

As the Silver Linings Playbook actor gets ready to say ‘I do’, it appears that several of Hollywood’s finest stars are touching down in Newport, Rhode Island to witness the matrimonial union of the two.

Amongst those that were spotted arriving for the duo’s wedding were Adele, Kris Jenner, Bradley Cooper, Cameron Diaz, Nichole Ritchie and Joel Madden.

Kris Jenner arrives to attend the wedding. Photo: Daily Mail

The actor will exchange vows with the art gallery director at Belcourt of Newport on Saturday night.

Belcourt of Newport - where the duo will tie the knot on Saturday night. 

TMZ reported that the wedding is expected to offer a fulfilling menu comprising of hors d’oeuvres and a variety of dessert options.

The duo is tying the knot after less than a year of dating.

