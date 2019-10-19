Jennifer Lawrence’s lavish rehearsal dinner attended by Hollywood's finest stars

Hollywood’s leading lady Jennifer Lawrence is the next in line to take the plunge and with photos of her rehearsal dinner circulating, it appears that the event was nothing short of a star-studded affair.

The 29-year-old Academy Award winning actor, ahead of her wedding with Cooke Maroney has taken social media and entertainment portals by storm, following their lavish rehearsal dinner.

As the Silver Linings Playbook actor gets ready to say ‘I do’, it appears that several of Hollywood’s finest stars are touching down in Newport, Rhode Island to witness the matrimonial union of the two.

Also read: Jennifer Lawrence responds to Harvey Weinstein claims

Amongst those that were spotted arriving for the duo’s wedding were Adele, Kris Jenner, Bradley Cooper, Cameron Diaz, Nichole Ritchie and Joel Madden.

The actor will exchange vows with the art gallery director at Belcourt of Newport on Saturday night.

TMZ reported that the wedding is expected to offer a fulfilling menu comprising of hors d’oeuvres and a variety of dessert options.

Also read: Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney married at New York courthouse?

The duo is tying the knot after less than a year of dating.