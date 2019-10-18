Gold rate stable in Pakistan, trades at Rs87000 per tola

Karachi: The price of 24 karat gold remained stable at Rs 87,000 per tola at the closing on October 18, 2019.



The gold price on Thursday witnessed bullish trend and gained by Rs400 per tola and was traded at Rs87,000 per tola.

The price of 10 grams gold also remained stable at Rs74,588 per tola.

The price of silver was trading at Rs1000 per tola while 10 gram silver was traded at Rs857.34.

In Rawalpindi, 24K gold was trading at Rs 86,500 per tola.