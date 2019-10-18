Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks end with losses

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hong Kong: Shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai sank on Friday after data showed China´s economy growing at its slowest pace for almost 30 years.
The Hang Seng Index fell 0.48 percent, or 128.91 points, to 26,719.58.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.32 percent, or 39.19 points, to 2,938.14, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China´s second exchange, dropped 1.17 percent, or 19.20 points, to 1,616.72.
