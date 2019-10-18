close
Thu Oct 17, 2019
World

AFP
October 18, 2019

Trump announces departure of Energy Secretary Rick Perry

World

AFP
Fri, Oct 18, 2019

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump said Thursday Energy Secretary Rick Perry, who has been caught up the impeachment probe engulfing the US president, was standing down, marking the latest departure of a senior figure from the administration.

"Rick has done a fantastic job at Energy but it was time -- three years is a long time," Trump said, speaking in Texas. "We already have his replacement."

The announcement came a day after the publication of an interview in which Perry said that -- on Trump´s orders -- he had communicated with the president´s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani over alleged corruption in Ukraine.

