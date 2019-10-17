The Royal couple visit the National Cricket Academy

Their Royal Highnesses (TRH) the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Thursday afternoon visited the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) state-of-the-art National Cricket Academy in the first-ever visit to the home of Pakistan cricket by any British royals.

TRH were received by the PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani and Chief Executive Wasim Khan as the royal couple spent around 60 minutes at a venue that has a proud history of producing some of the modern day stars.

TRH participated in a cricket match that also featured former Pakistan captain and ICC Cricket Hall of Famer Waqar Younis, Test batsman Azhar Ali, fast bowlers Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi, former women’s captain and chair of national women’s selection committee Urooj Mumtaz, and star all-rounder Sana Mir, as well as Dosti participants.



The royal couple later met with the cricketers and signed the Visitors Book.

“Your Royal Highnesses, on behalf of all the young girls and boys, and the Pakistan Cricket Board, I would like to thank you for joining us here at the National Cricket Academy today," said chairman Mani in a speech.

“This is a very special day for the children who have got the opportunity to meet and play with you. This is something they will never forget. I thank you for this wonderful gesture.

“We are grateful to the British Council for this Dosti initiative, which has been so well supported by the British High Commission, and we are delighted that the Pakistan Cricket Board is a part of it,” he added.