Bangladesh security delegation visits Pakistan ahead of women cricket teams tour

A four-member security delegation from Bangladesh arrived in Karachi on Thursday to oversee security and safety arrangements in Pakistan ahead of U16 and Women Cricket teams tours.

Bangladesh women national team is due to arrive in Pakistan on October 23 to play a series of three T20Is and two ODIs in Lahore between 26th October and 4th November.

An U16 Cricket team from Bangladesh is also likely to arrive in Pakistan later this month to play a series of matches in Rawalpindi.

While, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) was in agreement to send the team, it is still waiting for a clearance from its government, which is expected after the report from the security delegation.

Sources say that the four-member security delegation doesn’t have any representatives from BCB and the officials are from Bangladesh government and security agencies who will be briefed on security arrangements by Pakistani officials.

PCB’s director international cricket Zakir Khan and manager security and anti-corruption Col. Usman Anwari were present to receive the delegation.

The delegation will visit Karachi’s National Stadium on Friday afternoon before flying to Lahore where it will oversee arrangements made for women team’s tour.

They are also scheduled to visit Rawalpindi and Islamabad in last leg of their visit.

Sources believe that a report is likely to be submitted to the Bangladesh government by early next week.

The tour by Bangladesh women cricket team will have a significant impact on Bangladesh men’s cricket team’s scheduled tour to Pakistan in January.

Pakistan last month hosted Sri Lanka for a series of three ODIs in Karachi and three T20Is in Lahore. The country also hosted 8 PSL matches in Karachi with likes of Shane Watson staying in country for ten days.

The Bangladesh women's team last toured Pakistan in 2015, while the men's side hasn't visited since 2008.