Justin Bieber taken to court for posting a picture of himself

Justin Bieber is no stranger to controversy, but this is a weird one.



The 25-year-old Canadian singer is being sued for posting a picture of himself. Sounds odd?

Well, it is. A photographer named Robert Barbera has taken the newly-wed pop star to court for copyright infringement, after Bieber uploaded a photo on Instagram.

Court documents from the Manhattan federal court state that Bieber’s act was an “unauthorized reproduction and public display” of a photograph owned and registered by Barbera, E! News reported.

If you are wondering which picture the paparazzi is talking about, it is the one below, posted on March 13 showing Bieber stepping out of a car with his friend.

The photo is still on social media.



You know what they say, it is never too late to say sorry.