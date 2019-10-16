Mehwish Hayat charmed by Prince William after meeting him at Pakistan Monument

ISLAMABAD: Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are on a five-day visit to Pakistan these days. They arrived at the federal capital on Monday and since then are enjoying their beautiful tour.

Yesterday, the royal couple attended a star-studded reception, held in their honour at the Pakistan Monument where a few of the Pakistani celebrities, including super stars Mahira Khan and Mehwish Hayat, renowned singers Atif Aslam and Momina Mustehsin, were also present.

Mehwish Hayat was completely charmed by the royal couple especially Prince William as she turned to her social media to speak about her attending the event.

Mehwish said: “Was a real pleasure to meet with the royal visitors last night. William is a real life Prince Charming and was genuinely excited about being here. Hope that this visit helps show the world the real side of Pakistan and not what media has been showing”.







