Misbah 'disappointed' with Sarfaraz and co's half-hearted effort in training

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq is reportedly disappointed with the half-hearted effort put in training by certain players, including captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, according to sources close to the matter.

The players have purportedly not been training according to the plan devised by Misbah, and there has been a general lacks of professionalism and discipline during training.

Captain Sarfaraz, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz and Haris Sohail are among the players that have not been serious about the training session, sources were quoted as saying.



Misbah's, as per the aforesaid sources, charges are shying away from following the management's instructions. He recently held a lengthy meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan to discuss the issue.