Inam Butt receives warm welcome on home return

Pakistan’s most decorated wrestler Inam Butt returns home today after a stunning win at the ANOC World Beach Games in Doha.

The gold medalist was welcomed to the beat of drums, flowers and chants from other fellow wrestlers at Lahore airport.

The seasoned wrestler bagged gold after a shock victory over Georgia’s Dato Marsagishvili in the final at Qatar's capital, last Monday.

Many of Butts’ supporters, donors and his fellow wrestlers from his hometown of Gujranwala, flocked to receive the prized wrestler.

When speaking to media, Butt said that the prize was his fourth international medal and that he was very proud to represent his country.

Furthermore, he recalled the difficulties he faced and despite the lack of resources, the wrestler said that the support he received from media as well as other sports boards pushed him forward.

Many cricket stars such as Shoaib Malik and Wahab Riaz too to social media to congratulate the gold medalist.

The well-seasoned wrestler now has his sights set to bag maximum medals in the South Asian Games.