Pakistan-Iran cooperation in health sector to be strengthened

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran on Tuesday agreed to cooperate in the fields of pharmaceuticals, medical education and boosting collaboration in diverse areas of health.

Both sides expressed their willingness during meeting between Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza and Minster for Health and Medical Education of Iran Saeed Namaki.

The meeting was held in Tehran on the sidelines of the 66th Session of Regional Committee Meeting of World Health Organization (WHO), being participated by Health Ministers and high level delegates of Eastern Mediterranean Region of WHO comprising 22 countries, says a message received here from Tehran on Tuesday.

During meeting, Dr Zafar Mirza mentioned the centuries old civilization, cultural and religious ties between the two nations and the need to further translate them in to stronger cooperation for the welfare of the people.

He made special mention of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to establish a welfare state of which better health for the people, is an important component.

He recalled that after taking office his first visit along with Prime Minister Imran Khan was that of Iran and that the first document he had signed was MoU of cooperation in the field of health with Iran.

Dr Zafar Mirza highlighted various reforms initiated by present government in the health sector including key initiatives like social health protection which is being extended in phases to all eligible families across Pakistan.

He also lauded the achievements of Iran in the area of universal health coverage as an example in the region and said that primary health-care, polio eradication, controlling communicable and non-communicable diseases, pharmaceuticals and health reforms are areas in which both countries can collaborate and benefit from each other’s experiences.

Iranian Health Minister welcoming Dr Zafar Mirza said he was delighted that a global health expert was looking after affairs of health in Pakistan and expressed his desire to provide all out support to strengthen the health system of Pakistan.

Both sides also agreed to enhance cooperation in diverse areas.

It was shared that a 14-member delegation of health experts from all over Pakistan will be visiting Iran in November for two weeks to study the country’s health system.

Iranian side was invited to send its health experts to Pakistan on a mutually agreed date.

Dr Zafar Mirza shared that his Ministry has reached agreement with Ministry of Interior to provide space and facilities at Taftan border between Iran and Pakistan where a health post will be established to cater to the needs of the travelers including the Zaireen.