Tue Oct 15, 2019
Web Desk
October 15, 2019

Jennifer Aniston wards off all rumours of a ‘Friends’ reunion

Web Desk
Tue, Oct 15, 2019
Jennifer Aniston wards off all rumours of a ‘Friends’ reunion. Photo: Variety

It looks like Jennifer Aniston has rained on the parade of all those anxiously awaiting a  reunion of the Friends cast in the form of a feature film.

Speaking to Variety, the 50-year-old Murder Mystery actor put an end, once and for all, to the perpetual rumours going around of the iconic sitcom returning with a movie.

"Our producers wouldn't want it, wouldn't let us. Look, it's not been without our desire to, because our fans have wanted it so much,” she said.

Regarding the remaining cast comprising Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer, being on-board with the idea, Aniston stated: "It depends. I mean, we haven't all sat in a room. But would we have loved to have done something together?”

Also read:  Here is what Jennifer Aniston 'hates' about dating

“Yeah. It would have been fun. We could have redesigned it for a couple of episodes. But whatever. Maybe it's better this way, but we'll never know," she added.

She went on to express her astonishment of the show’s popularity persisting till date: “It's a phenomenon that I am amazed by. To have a whole new generation of children adoring the show as much as they did back in the day when it was airing for the first time is incredible."

