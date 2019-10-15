Oman chief of armed forces meets COAS, lauds Pakistan’s achievements against terrorism

RAWALPINDI: Oman’s Chief of Staff of Sultan’s Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Ahmed Bin Harith Al-Nabhani, lauded the achievements of Pakistani forces in ensuring regional peace and stability, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

Chief of armed forces of Oman LT Gen Al-Nabhani met with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa today at the General Headquarters.

In the meeting, the Oman chief of armed forces appreciated Pakistan Army’s efforts in war against terrorism, said the ISPR.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest were discussed.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, the visiting dignitary was presented a guard of honour. The visiting general laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay homage to martyrs, added the ISPR.