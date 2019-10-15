Salman Khan rejects Boney Kapoor as his producer amid family fiasco

Salman Khan has come forth rejecting Boney Kapoor as the producer of his film citing ‘personal reasons’, however has borrowed the latter’s film Wanted.



Directed by Prabhudeva, the film will be Salman’s Eid 2020 release, and is going to be made under his own film banner – Salman Khan Films.

“Salman and Prabhu Dheva are doing a Wanted sequel. They won’t take Boney Kapoor’s consent. But, they will do the sequel anyway,” a source privy to the matter said.

Sources close to Boney say he would have happily given Salman Khan the consent to work on the sequel without Boney as producer.

“He isn’t the kind to hold grudges or someone who would do anything out of spite. All Salman had to do was ask Boney and Wanted would have been given to Salman. Doing it without consent is not proper. But Boney is not taking any legal action,” the source added.

Things between Boney and Salman became ugly when the former’s son, Arjun Kapoor, started dating Malaika Arora (ex-wife of Salman’s brother Arbaaz Khan) while they were still married.