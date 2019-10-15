Gold Rate, Today's Gold Prices in Pakistan, 15 October 2019

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on the date of October 15, 2019 per tola of Gold was Rs. 87,100 and the price for 10 grams Gold was Rs. 74,674.



The rates for gold are at times different in each Pakistani city. Below you can find the gold prices for different cities of Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Faisalabad and Quetta.

Karachi Gold Rate

24K Per Tola: Rs. 87,100

24K 10 Grams: Rs. 74,674

22K 10 Grams: Rs. 68,451

