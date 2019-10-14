Gold Rate, Today's Gold Prices in Pakistan, 14 October 2019

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi: The gold price of 24 karat increased by Rs 200 and was traded at Rs 86,800 per tola in Pakistan as compared to the last closing at Rs 86,600 on Monday October 14, 2019.
The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs 189 and was traded at Rs 74,417 against Rs 74,228 the last day.
In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $6 and was traded at $1490 as compared to the last closing at $1484.
