Balochistan and Sindh win opening matches in National T20 2nd XI tournament

Balochistan and Sindh won their opening matches against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab respectively, on the opening day of the National T20 2nd XI tournament here at Karachi’s National Stadium on Sunday.

The inaugural match of the tournament was played between Balochistan and KP. Balochistan held their nerves in the final moments of the game to earn a Super Over win.

Balochistan scored 178 for the loss of two wickets after they were asked to bat first with Gulraiz Sadaf being the top-scorer who smashed 75 off 58 balls with the help of five boundaries and shots over the fence. He also added 129 runs for the second wicket with his skipper Akbar-ur-Rehman who remained unbeaten on 70 off 49 deliveries hitting two fours and four sixes.

Sameen Gul took two for 29 in his quota of four overs.

In reply, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finished their 20 overs on 178 for six pushing the match to a Super Over.

Aitizaz Habib Khan scored 70 off 49 balls decorated with 10 fours and two sixes while Mehran Ibrahim added 39 and Nabi Gul scored 38.

Taj Wali and leg-spinner Ibtisam Sheik took two wickets apiece.

Fast bowler Khurram Shehzad bowled the Super Over for Blochistan superbly as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were restricted to six runs. Balochistan, then, reached the seven-run target with a ball to spare.

In second match of the day Sindh outclassed Central Punjab. Central Punjab posted 166 for the loss of three wickets on score board after batting first. Mohammad Akhlaq top-scored with 47. Usman Sallahuddin added 41 off 39 while Nauman Anwar scored a quick 31 off 18 balls.

An enterprising 103-run opening stand between Jahid Ali and Ammad Alam helped Sindh chase down the total in 17.3 overs for the loss of just one wicket.

Ammad scored 69 off 38 balls with the help of nine fours and two sixes, Jahid remained unbeaten on a 49-ball 70, his innings also included nine fours and two sixes. Rameez Raja junior made an unbeaten 21 off 18 balls, his unbroken 67-run partnership with Jahid ensured Sindh’s easy win with 15 balls remaining in innings.

Scores in brief:

Balochistan v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Balochistan 178 for 2, 20 overs (Gulraiz Sadaf 75, Akbar Rehman 70 not out; Sameen Gul 2-29)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 178 for 6, 20 overs (Aitizaz Habib Khan 70, Mehran Ibrahim 39, Nabi Gul 38; Taj Wali 2-34, Ibtisam Sheikh 2-37)

Super Over:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 6 for no loss, 1 over, Balochistan 7 for no loss 0.5 overs

Result: Match tied, Balochistan won One-Over Eliminator.

Sindh v Central Punjab, National Stadium, Karachi

Central Punjab 166 for 3, 20 overs (Mohammad Akhlaq 47, Usman Sallahuddin 41; Hassan Khan 1-25)

Sindh 170 for 1, 17.3 overs (Jahid Ali 70 not out, Ammad Alam 69; Raza Ali Dar 1-26)

Result: Sindh won by nine wickets