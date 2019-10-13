close
Sun Oct 13, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 13, 2019

Meera dances with Jacqueline Fernandez in Dubai, video goes viral

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Oct 13, 2019

In this viral video Meera can be seen dancing with Jacqueline Fernandez in Dubai

DUBAI: Pakistani film star Meera, who is in the UAE nowadays, was spotted partying with Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez.

The duo were spotted dancing at a fashion show after party after Fernandez walked the ramp.

In a video that has now gone viral on the internet, Meera could be seen dressed in white as she dances along with Fernandez and CEO of Splash Fashion Raza Beig.

Fernadez has also been posting pictures from her collaboration with Splash and her time in Dubai. During this stay, the actor also had the opportunity to meet her make-up artist Huda Kattan and fashion designer Victoria Beckham.



The actor also recently became the first female celebrity to be featured in a Saudi advertisement.

Meera on the other hand underwent a 'major surgery' last month at a private hospital in Dubai after the Lollywood star’s health deteriorated. 



