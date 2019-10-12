T20 festivities begin in Faisalabad from Sunday

FAISALABAD: Pakistan’s most sought-after T20 stars will be in action at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium as the National T20 Cup commences from Sunday (October 13), according to a press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The tournament returns to the city of Faisalabad after eight seasons as the top 96 players of the country in the shortest format will compete for T20 glory.

After restructuring in the domestic setup, the winning prize money for the tournament has seen a 100 per cent surge as the team to be crowned the champions of the National T20 Cup on 24 October will pocket Rs5 million.

The tournament will be broadcast live on Ten Sports and PTV Sports, and two matches will be played in a day, except for the final on 24 October.



The first match of the day will begin at 1:30pm, whereas the second match, a day-night affair, at 5:30pm.

“This tournament will produce more stars for Pakistan. I request all the fans to come to the stadium and enjoy cricket. This time, the PCB has dedicated Javed Miandad enclosure for the families, to provide comfort to the family," said Southern Punjab captain Shan Masood.

“No cricket can be successful unless and until without the engagement of the crowd. The people of Faisalabad not only enjoy cricket but have always supported the cricketers whenever they are here. We are here to entertain the fans and I request everyone, specifically the families, to come out and enjoy,” remarked Central Punjab vice-captain Ahmed Shehzad.

“The up-and-coming cricketers of all the teams are highly talented and entertaining. I am sure that the quality of cricket will be amazing in the tournament and the people of Faisalabad will have a great time at the stadium," commented Balochistan vice-captain Imran Farhat.

“There’s a new structure in place after which we will get to see quality cricket. A specific enclosure, Javed Miandad, has been dedicated for the families and I request all the parents to bring their kids to the stadium so they can get to see their stars in action," stated Sindh captain Sarfaraz Ahmed

“We have always received tremendous support from the fans here in Faisalabad. The cricketers and fans go hand in hand and we are nothing without them. I look forward to the traditional Faisalabad support for this tournament as well," said Northern player Sohail Tanvir.

“We need fans to boost us. The cricketing action is going to be top-class as every team boasts at least 10 to 11 international players. There’s a new system in place which focuses on quality, and it will be on display during the course of this tournament," Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mohammad Rizwan.