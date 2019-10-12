Fazlur Rehman trapped in blind alley: Sheikh Rashid

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Saturday that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has trapped himself in a blind alley by announcing the sit-in in Islamabad.



Addressing a press conference , he alleged that the JUI-F chief was working on a certain agenda which would bring him to a blind alley from where he could not be able to turn back.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would successfully defeat all his opponents till January 31.

The minster said that PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif was confused as he was trying to play from the both sides, adding that line of the PPP, Fazlur Rehman and Shehbaz was not final yet.

To a question, the minister said that he was ready to provide train to Fazlur Rehman like he had offered one to PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Praising premier Imran Khan, he said that Imran was now going to Iran and then Riyadh on diplomatic tour to bring the both muslim countries closer to each other.



"It is Prime Minister Imran, who fought the case of Kashmir at every forum including in China," he added.

The minister said that Pakistan did not want war, but it would be the last war, if Pakistan was pushed into it.

To another question about the inflation and price hike, the minister said that it was casued by previous governments.



He said that PML-N leader Maryum Nawaz played a key role in damaging PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif.

"Now see, what Hassan and Hussain do for their father," he added.

He said the opposition would stop protesting if Prime Minister Imran announced NRO for just six persons.





