Mo Salah shines on GQ cover with Alessandra Ambrosio as he bags 'Man of the Year' title

Liverpool FC’s star player Mohammad Salah is not just someone to watch out for on the field but the ace athlete is giving fashion icons a run for their money as well with his latest magazine cover.

The 27-year-old Egyptian footballer is dropping jaws and making fans fall head over heels, but this time not over his athletic feats but after bagging GQ magazine’s title of ‘Man of the Year’.

Salah graced the publication’s cover with acclaimed Brazilian model and TV personality Alessandra Ambrosio, who was named the ‘Fashion Icon.’

Speaking to GQ, the footballer shed light on his path that led him to become one of the most lauded footballers in the world: “The biggest thing that helped me throughout my career is that I always want to learn. If you want to succeed you have to be willing to learn everything."

Regarding his pre-match routine, Salah said: "I try to visualise the game each time. I think about the whole thing ahead of the match. Once you’re in the game it’s easier after that – it's like you’ve played it already."

In the shoot, Salah can be seen looking dapper in all of his shots as he rocks attires by Cartier, Off-White, Prada, Stone Island, Burberry, Dunhill, Y-3 and Ermeneglido Zegna.