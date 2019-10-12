Tyson Fury to make WWE debut at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury will switch boxing for professional wrestling at the end of this month when he fights Braun Strowman at a pay-per-view Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

At a press conference in Las Vegas, Fury said: "How honoured I am to be here and be involved in such a massive event in Saudi Arabia. It´s a fantastic opportunity for me."

WWE executive vice president Paul 'Triple H' Levesque said: "Braun Strowman will step into the ring with the man who is undefeated in 30 fights, the 6ft 9in 'Gypsy King', Tyson Fury.



"This match between two larger than life athletes was ignited in a moment that captivated the entire world last Friday night at SmackDown."

Fury, who is preparing for a rematch with World Boxing Council heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder next year, said performing in the WWE has long been dream of his. In December, Fury got off the canvas to earn a draw with Wilder



"I am undefeated in 30 professional contests and when I go to Saudi Arabia to fight Braun Strowman, I will still be undefeated. I am going there to knock Braun Strowman out."



Strowman said he will have the upper hand when Fury makes his wrestling debut.



"Tyson heed my warning. In WWE we don´t wear gloves and you are coming into my world," he added.