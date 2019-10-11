Option open to hold talks with JUI-F: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the option to hold talks is open with the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, which is set to begin its march against the government from October 28.

According to sources, the prime minister was chairing a high-level session where the topic of Azadi March also came up, along with discussion on Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The PM shed light on his recent visit to China, terming it successful. PM Imran said that Pakistan has come out of diplomatic isolation.

On the subject of Azadi March, the premier was asked if a committee was formed to talk to the JUI-F, upon which the PM said that currently there isn’t a need for one.

He further said that the option for talks is open, adding ‘if someone wants to talk then the option should remain open’.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif spoke to media, declaring open support for JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman.

The thrice-elected former prime minister further said that he has given directions in this regard to Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shehbaz Sharif.