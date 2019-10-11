Punjab University LL.B admissions announced for 2019-20

LAHORE: The University Law College at the University of Punjab has announced admissions in the LL.B program for the academic year 2019-20.



The admissions have been announced for LL.B. five-year morning and self-supporting programs.

Students holding F.A./F.Sc. or equivalent qualifications with at least 55 percent marks and who have passed the Law Admission Test (LAT) conducted by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) are eligible to apply for admission.

Students not more than 24 years are eligible for admission in the morning program. However, there is no age limit for the self-supporting/afternoon programs.

Student can apply online via this link. http://admissions.pu.edu.pk

According to the Punjab university, the portal for online submission will remain operational from Wednesday, 09-10-2019 to 9:00 pm on Tuesday, 15-10-2019.

The first merit list will be issued on October 23 for the morning program and on October 31, 2019 for the self-supporting/afternoon programs.