Sania 2.0 is stronger, faster and fitter

Wimbledon champion Sania Mirza has been hitting the gym and from her recent Instagram post, the tennis star does not look like she plans on slowing down.

In a video posted on Instagram, Mirza can be seen getting in a lot of leg work as well as some intense core exercises.

“Day 8- it was the new week and I was feeling more and more myself and the work our felt part of who I am again .. body was better,fitter ,stronger and just more energy .. but the two ain’t was also going to get harder and mentally I needed to be ready .. but I was so excited that I was gonna start playing that i guess I was focusing all my energy on that ..like I said it’s all a state of mind #mummahustles,” Mirza posted on Instagram

Mirza has been regularly sharing her rigorous gym routine under the hashtag "#mummahustles". She has also opened up about the difficulties she continues to face on her journey to fitness.



The tennis star put a hold on the sport after giving birth to her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik and admitted that the comeback was not easy mentally nor physically.

However, from the looks of it, it’s only a matter of time until Sania 2.0 makes an appearance.