NBC News anchor gets interrupted by son during live broadcast

It’s never perfect in the news room and the unusual can happen every now and then.



For NBC News’ national news reporter Courtney Kube, it wasn’t a regular day at work. The reporter brought her kids to the office and one of them happened to make an appearance while she was live on television.

Kube did a great job at maintaining her composure while trying to shoo away her approaching son. The mother did not let the adorable kid sidetrack her and continued reporting the story.

The adorable interruption soon went viral on social media and it's safe to say that the netizens are loving it.