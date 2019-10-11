close
Fri Oct 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 11, 2019

NBC News anchor gets interrupted by son during live broadcast

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Oct 11, 2019

Video courtesy. NBC News

It’s never perfect in the news room and the unusual can happen every now and then. 

For NBC News’ national news reporter Courtney Kube, it wasn’t a regular day at work. The reporter brought her kids to the office and one of them happened to make an appearance while she was live on television.

Kube did a great job at maintaining her composure while trying to shoo away her approaching son. The mother did not let the adorable kid sidetrack her and continued reporting the story.    

The adorable interruption soon went viral on social media and it's safe to say that the netizens  are loving it. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment