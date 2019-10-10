Zenit sidelines Malcom until March following surgery

Zenit Saint Petersburg´s Brazilian striker Malcom, is sidelined until March following an operation, the club announced on Thursday.

Malcom injured his hip on August 10 during his first game for the Russian side.

He "will not play until the end of the winter break of the 2019/2020 season," which runs from December to March, Zenit said in a statement.

"After extensive medical examinations by some of Europe´s leading specialists, it was decided that an operation was the best course of action."

Zenit said the 22-year-old underwent surgery in nearby Finland and would return to the northern Russian city on Thursday.

It added that he will begin training "as soon as possible".

The Russian club´s signing of Malcom came as a surprise to some.

But Zenit has regularly taken part in the Champions League and few clubs were ready to match the 40 million euros price tag placed on him by Barcelona.