PM Imran asks minister to chalk out a plan to deal with Azadi March

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked Religious Affairs Minister Noor-ul-Haq Qadri to chalk out a plan to deal with Maulana Fazlur Rehman's Azadi March, which is expected to start from October 27.

Sources said the prime minister has telephoned the minister and tasked him with contacting the JUI-Fazl leadership.

The sources said the prime minister has sought details of the JUI-F's plan.

The prime minister has also asked the minister to present recommendations with regard to the protest that Maulana plans to hold in the federal capital at the end of this month.

They said that the premier would hold consultations in a meeting in the light of recommendations presented by the religious affairs minister.

The minister is also expected to contact the JUI-F chief, they said.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday said that participants of his march would enter Islamabad on October 31 but would start the Azadi March on Oct 27.

Earlier, the party had announced to hold the protest on October 27 and sought permission from local authorities for a gathering near Islamabad's D-Chowk.