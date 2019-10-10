Rangoli Chandel 'exposes' sister Kangana Ranaut, calls her 'wannabe Rekha'

Rangoli Chandel, sister of the outspoken Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, is not one to shy away from expressing her opinions bluntly much like the actor herself, but is she turning her guns towards Kangana now?



As B-Town rejoices and sings celebratory praises for its undisputed queen Rekha on her 65th birthday, Rangoli turned to Twitter to wish the icon by ‘exposing’ Kangana and calling her a ‘wannabe Rekha,’ all in good humour.

Along with pictures of the Queen actor looking like a spitting image of the veteran star, Rangoli wrote: “Today I will expose Kangana, she is wannabe Rekha ji, here are some pictures please see and decide #theoriginalbadgirl #Rekhaji #ultimatediva.”



Apart from the friendly banter, she also tweeted a photo of Rekha and Kangana with the caption reading: “Rekha ji is the kindest soul Kangana met in this film industry today is her birthday, she loves Kangana like her own and we pray for her long healthy and hearty life.”







