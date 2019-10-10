Shah Rukh Khan showers praise on Joaquin Phoenix's performance in 'Joker'

King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan has become the latest to be in absolute awe of Joaquin Phoenix's performance in Joker that has the world hyped up.

As the film gets showered with praises, the 54-year-old Zero actor was just as blown away by the Hollywood superstar’s performance as the rest of the world.

Khan was all praises for the actor’s performance in Todd Phillip’s rendition of the film encircling the iconic antagonist as he said on Twitter: "So well nuanced. So felt...quietly screaming…”

As for himself, the B-Town hero is currently spending time away from screens after his last-released film Zero failed to impress the crowd. While there had been buzz regarding him signing Dhoom 4, the actor refuted the claims on Twitter.



