Thu Oct 10, 2019
October 10, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan showers praise on Joaquin Phoenix's performance in 'Joker'

Thu, Oct 10, 2019
Shah Rukh Khan showers praise on Joaquin Phoenix's performance in 'Joker'. Photo: India Today/Esquire.

King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan has become the latest to be in absolute awe of Joaquin Phoenix's performance in Joker that has the world hyped up.

As the film gets showered with praises, the 54-year-old Zero actor was just as blown away by the Hollywood superstar’s performance as the rest of the world.

Also read:  Fatima Bhutto terms Shah Rukh Khan ‘an icon challenging US monopoly’

Khan was all praises for the actor’s performance in Todd Phillip’s rendition of the film encircling the iconic antagonist as he said on Twitter: "So well nuanced. So felt...quietly screaming…” 

As for himself, the B-Town hero is currently spending time away from screens after his last-released film Zero failed to impress the crowd. While there had been buzz regarding him signing Dhoom 4, the actor refuted the claims on Twitter.  

Read More:

Shah Rukh Khan opens up about buzz surrounding him about ‘Dhoom 4’

It may have looked like King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan was gearing up to make a big banging return on silver screens with Dhoom 4, but much to fans’ dismay, there happens to be no truth to the buzz.

Shah Rukh Khan reveals when he will be doing a film with son AbRam

Curious fans bombarded their questions on to Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter after he held an #AskSRK session


