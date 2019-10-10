Salman Khan's bungalow caretaker taken into custody in 1990 robbery case

Bollywood star Salman Khan, and those around him, often have legal trouble knocking on their doorstep and this time it was the actor's caretaker of one of his bungalow's to face the wrath of the cops over a robbery case.



As per the buzz, the Bharat actor’s caretaker of his Gorai-based bungalow was taken into custody on Wednesday by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police, over a 1990 robbery case.

The suspect identified as Shakti Siddheshwar Rana was nabbed along with two others, by the police over a case dating back to 1990 where they had allegedly broken into a house forcefully and had thrashed and robbed the residents.

Also read: Salman Khan in trouble for snatching man's phone and misbehaving

As per the reports, the three had received bail earlier and fled, but their failure to appear before the court for the hearing resulted in a non-bailable warrant getting issued against them.

It was also added that Rana had been under hiding since the past 29 years and had also changed his identity.

This isn’t the first time Salman Khan had someone around him get land in the bad books of cops as prior to this, his bodyguard was also detained after he attacked passersby in Moradabad while under the influence of steroids.

Read More:



