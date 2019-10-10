Deepika Padukone has a surprise for fans from her closet for World Mental Health Day

B-Town beauty queen Deepika Padukone after going through her own struggles with depression is now looking to ease the lives of those going through the same by giving back with something special.

The 33-year-old Padmaavat actor on the occasion of World Mental Health Day is giving her fans a chance to dress as elegantly as her by owning some of the items from her wardrobe.

Announcing the launch of The Deepika Padukone Closet, the actor shared a video of herself going through her clothing pieces.

“Hi everyone. I have been waiting months now to tell you about a new part of my website in which you can share my closet all for a cause. Your purchases will help those struggling with mental illnesses through the Live Love Laugh Foundation,” she said in the video.

“This #WorldMentalHealthDay I am delighted to announce the launch of The Deepika Padukone Closet where you can shop and own some of my most favourite pieces from my wardrobe!” her post read.



