close
Thu Oct 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Bollywood

Web Desk
October 10, 2019

Deepika Padukone has a surprise for fans from her closet for World Mental Health Day

Bollywood

Web Desk
Thu, Oct 10, 2019
Deepika Padukone has a surprise for fans from her wardrobe for World Mental Health Day. Photo: File

B-Town beauty queen Deepika Padukone after going through her own struggles with depression is now looking to ease the lives of those going through the same by giving back with something special.

The 33-year-old Padmaavat actor on the occasion of World Mental Health Day is giving her fans a chance to dress as elegantly as her by owning some of the items from her wardrobe.

Announcing the launch of The Deepika Padukone Closet, the actor shared a video of herself going through her clothing pieces.

“Hi everyone. I have been waiting months now to tell you about a new part of my website in which you can share my closet all for a cause. Your purchases will help those struggling with mental illnesses through the Live Love Laugh Foundation,” she said in the video.

“This #WorldMentalHealthDay I am delighted to announce the launch of The Deepika Padukone Closet where you can shop and own some of my most favourite pieces from my wardrobe!” her post read.


Latest News

More From Bollywood