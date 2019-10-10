Sushant Singh Rajput to work on his startup on exponential technology and sustainable energy

Bollywood superstar Sushant Singh Rajput after having weaved magic on silver screens with multiple hit films is now looking to steer his career towards startups.

According to the buzz circulating, the 33-year-old Chhichhore actor is now looking to get into the entrepreneurial game with his startup that centers on exponential technology and sustainable energy.

Sources cited by an entertainment portal revealed that he will soon be heading to the United States to begin working on it. “He had wanted to do this for a while now and is finally working on it. At this stage, it would be difficult to say if operations will be based in the US or in India. Other formalities, including travel dates, are being worked out.”

The actor has already been quite vocal about his love for science and technology and his Instagram is proof enough of that.

In an earlier interview the actor that revealed that he would like for children to participate in workshops at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).



