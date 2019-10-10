Any true patriot would follow Maulana Fazl, says Nawaz to family members

LAHORE: Anybody who loves Pakistan would follow Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar quoted Mian Nawaz Sharif as having said on Thursday.

Speaking to the media after meeting his father-in-law at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where the former prime minister is serving a jail term, he said Maulana's march was against a system that has stopped a batter system from prevailing.

He asked the people to prepare for a fresh election since "Imran Khan was nowhere to be seen."

Captain Safdar said the PML-N would welcome the participants of the Azadi March in Lahore if Shehbaz Sharif's health doesn't allow him to become a part of it.

According to Geo News, Begum Shamim, Nawaz Sharif's mother, Junaid Safdar, his grandson, and personal physician of the former prime minister visited him in the Kot Lakhpat jail.

Shehbaz Sharif was unable to join the family members since his backache is said to have intensified. He was expected to undergo a medical check-up later in the day.