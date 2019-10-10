Sara Ali Khan named ‘Breakthrough Talent’ as she dazzles on GQ India cover

Bollywood newbie Sara Ali Khan despite being merely two-films old has been making waves in the industry with back to back feats that are still continuing as her latest magazine cover dazzles the fans.

Gracing the front page of GQ India, the 24-year-old Kedarnath actor made fans swoon over her ravishing look as she bagged the title of ‘Breakthrough Talent of the Year’ by the publication.

As fans celebrated another feather in the starlet’s cap, they couldn’t help but fall head over heels for her as she rocked a black Louis Vuitton coat and belt with hair pulled back.

On the work front, the actor is currently busy filming David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 alongside Varun Dhawan and has recently wrapped Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan.





