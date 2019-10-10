close
Thu Oct 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Bollywood

Web Desk
October 10, 2019

Sara Ali Khan named ‘Breakthrough Talent’ as she dazzles on GQ India cover

Bollywood

Web Desk
Thu, Oct 10, 2019
Sara Ali Khan named ‘Breakthrough Talent’ as she dazzles on GQ India cover. Photo: Instagram

Bollywood newbie Sara Ali Khan despite being merely two-films old has been making waves in the industry with back to back feats that are still continuing as her latest magazine cover dazzles the fans. 

Gracing the front page of GQ India, the 24-year-old Kedarnath actor made fans swoon over her ravishing look as she bagged the title of ‘Breakthrough Talent of the Year’ by the publication.

As fans celebrated another feather in the starlet’s cap, they couldn’t help but fall head over heels for her as she rocked a black Louis Vuitton coat and belt with hair pulled back.

View this post on Instagram

#GQAwards #GQIndia @gqindia #TheAquaIssue

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

On the work front, the actor is currently busy filming David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 alongside Varun Dhawan and has recently wrapped Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. 


Latest News

More From Bollywood