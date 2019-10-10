MQM founder Altaf Hussain at London police station in Hate speech case

LONDON: MQM Founder Altaf Hussain appeared at the Southwark police station in London today as his bail was not extended in the hate speech case.

He could be charged in the case today.

On September 12, Hussain’s bail was extended for the second time in the ongoing hate speech investigations against him.

The MQM founder was called again for questioning in relation to the incitement speech of August 2016 he made from London to his followers in Karachi.

After his arrest in June this year, the MQM founder was called again to appear at the police station for questioning in the second week of July, and then in September this year.

Altaf was grilled for almost five hours at the same police station in connection with the same case, and he was released after his bail was extended.

The police have now decided to call him to the police station again, meaning that the police may make a decision to charge the MQM founder.

The MQM founder was arrested on June 11, 2019, during a dawn raid at his home and taken to a south London police station. The Scotland Yard at the time had said Hussain had been arrested on suspicion of intentionally encouraging or assisting offences contrary to Section 44 of the Serious Crime Act 2007.