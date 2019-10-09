Jennifer Lopez sued for $15,000 for sharing picture of herself with fiancé Alex Rodriguez

American singer Jennifer Lopez has become the latest celebrity to have legal trouble knocking on her door after she shared a picture of herself with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez on her social media.

As per a report by Page Six, the singer was sued for $15,000 by a photo agency after she shared a picture of herself with her fiancé on Instagram, without authorization.

The lawsuit states: “The photograph is creative, distinctive and valuable. Because of the subject’s celebrity status, and the photograph’s quality and visual appeal, (Splash and the photographer it represents) stood to gain revenue from licensing the photograph."

The photo showed the couple holding hands and grabbing breakfast in New York City back in 2017.



Earlier celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Ariana Grande have also been involved in similar cases for sharing photos without authorization from the photographer.