Mithali Raj becomes first woman to complete 20 years in international cricket

India's Mithali Raj has become the first women's cricketer and fourth among all cricketers to complete 20 years in international cricket.

The three male cricketers who had achieved the feat Mithali just accomplished are India’s Sachin Tendulkar (22 years and 91 days), Sri Lanka’s Sanath Jayasuriya (21 years and 184 days) and Pakistan’s Javed Miandad (20 years and 272 days).



Raj, who started her career in 1999, has been in the game for 20 years and 105 days so far.

She made her One-day International debut for India in June 1999 against Ireland.

Raj already holds the record for the most number of ODIs played by a female cricketer. She led India in her 205th ODI on Wednesday against South Africa at the Reliance Stadium in Vadodara

Raj, who also led India to the final of the 2017 Women's World Cup, wants to continue her career till the World Cup in 2021.

She retired from Twenty20 International cricket earlier this year in order to prolong her ODI career.