Shah Rukh Khan opens up about buzz surrounding him about ‘Dhoom 4’

It may have looked like King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan was gearing up to make a big banging return on silver screens with Dhoom 4, but much to fans’ dismay, there happens to be no truth to the buzz.

According to reports circulating of late, the 54-year-old Sholay star was getting ready to put an end to his hiatus by signing Dhoom 4, but the actor stepped forth refuting the hearsay.

"It’s always nice to know that in my absence & behind my back , I have surreptitiously signed so many films that even I am not aware of!! Boys & girls I do a film when I say I am doing it....otherwise it’s just post truth...,” he said in a tweet.

Earlier on Tuesday, the actor during a Q&A session on Twitter also tried to ward off the rumours using his sarcasm.

“Sir suna hai aap Dhoom 4 kar rahe ho, kya ye sach hai #AskSRK (I have heard that you are doing Dhoom 4, is that true?),” a fan had asked to which Khan said: “Maine bhi suna hai. Tumhein kuch aur khabar mile toh dena. [I have also heard the same. If you get any more news about it, let me know].”