LIVE Updates : Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka Final T20I

Sri Lanka have won the toss and decided to bat first in the third T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

The islanders had batted first in the opening two T20Is as well. On both the occasions Pakistan had proved to be poor chasers and surrendered the series.

As expected Pakistan dropped supremely out-of-form batsmen Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal to make way for Haris Sohail and Iftikhar Ahmed.

Mohammad Hasnain, who claimed a hat-trick in the opening T20I, has also been replaced by Usman Shinwari.

Sri Lanka, having already bagged the series, made five changes to their line-up, effectively making this a second-string version of their already depleted side.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt.) (wk), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Usman Shinwari

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angelo Perera, Oshada Fernando, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Madushanka, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

