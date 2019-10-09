Deepika Padukone unveils 'surprising' details about her bachelorette

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been charming fans with their love ever since they tied the knot last year and the former has now come forth spilling the details about her bachelorette.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the 33-year-old ‘Piku’ actor revealed what she did to celebrate her last night as a single lady before entering the matrimonial life, and the answer isn’t what fans may have expected.

“In today’s context, I could be considered a weird person. When I was on my bachelorette, I did laundry twice a day, so I suppose I am weird,” she said.

The actor also spoke about how she has evolved as a person over the course of her career: “I am extremely intuitive, vulnerable and sensitive. For years, I kept all of it within me but now I express things more. I’ve always been an old soul.”

The duo, after six years of dating, exchanged garlands last year in November at Italy’s Lake Como followed by three grand receptions.

