Wed Oct 09, 2019
Web Desk
October 9, 2019

Canadian Dollar to PKR, CAD to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 9 October 2019

Web Desk
Wed, Oct 09, 2019

The buying rate of the Canadian Dollar in the open market was Rs 117.32 while the selling rate of the Canadian Dollar (CAD) was Rs 117.71 in Pakistan.

Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the Canadian Dollar compared to the Pakistani Rupee.

October 08, 2019

  • Buying : 117.50
  • Selling: 117.91

October 07, 2019

  • Buying : 117.28
  • Selling: 117.67

October 05, 2019

  • Buying : 117.16
  • Selling: 117.55

October 04, 2019

  • Buying : 117.16
  • Selling: 117.55

October 03, 2019

  • Buying : 117.18
  • Selling: 117.60

October 02, 2019

  • Buying : 118.19
  • Selling: 118.57

October 01, 2019

  • Buying : 117.85
  • Selling: 118.24


