Priyanka Chopra dishes the details on working with ‘Avengers: Endgame’ directors Joe, Anthony Russo

Priyanka Chopra has been leaving all her B-Town fellows feeling proud as she rolls in fame and glory living her dream American life in Hollywood and it looks like she may be closer to marking another feat.

As per the latest intel, the 37-year-old 'The Sky is Pink' actor may be in talks for an action-packed project for the famous director duo Joe and Anthony Russo who also directed the record-breaking box office hit film 'Avengers: Endgame'.

While no clear affirmations have been given from either side, both the parties have hinted at something brewing.

Joe Russo revealed earlier in an interview that he had met Priyanka Chopra for a project but chose to remain mum about the details.

On the other hand, the 'Quantico' star revealed to Latestly that her next project is an action-thriller but also held back on giving too much away.

"We are in discussions. We have been talking about things and, hopefully...It's not gonna happen this year," she said adding: "So if it ends up happening, it will happen sometime next year. It is a real conversation.”

"It is a sort of action. I didn't say it was a movie. I didn't say it was a series," she further said.