Weather Forecast for Pakistan- October 9, 2019

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.
Wednesday
Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, light rain-thunderstorms is expected at a few places in districts of Kashmir.
Thursday
Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in Northern areas of the country.
Past 24 Hour Weather
Weather remained dry in most parts of the country.
Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.
Wednesday
Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, light rain-thunderstorms is expected at a few places in districts of Kashmir.
Thursday
Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in Northern areas of the country.
Past 24 Hour Weather
Weather remained dry in most parts of the country.