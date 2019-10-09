close
Wed Oct 09, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 9, 2019

Weather Forecast for Pakistan- October 9, 2019

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Oct 09, 2019

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Wednesday

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, light rain-thunderstorms is expected at a few places in districts of Kashmir.

Thursday

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in Northern areas of the country.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country.

