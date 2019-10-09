Priyanka Chopra says she used to ‘wake up at night’ to check on Nick Jonas

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra proves herself to be a perfect fit for whatever role comes her way, and the actor has stepped into her role as a doting wife just as well after she married Nick Jonas.

In an interview with People, the 37-year-old Quantico actor spoke about his Type 1 diabetes saying that after getting married to the Jonas brother, she used to wake up in the middle of the night to check up on him and see if things are going okay.

“Initially, when we first got married, I couldn’t wrap my brain around the fact that he knew when his sugar dropped, even when he was sleeping,” she said adding that he has “this crazy discipline”.

“He has been taking care of his diabetes since he was so young that he just has a crazy discipline about it. He knows exactly what to do, when to do it,” she said.

“He lives the biggest life possible. He’s not restricted himself from anything. He plays sports, he’s touring — he lives an incredible life. It’s so inspiring to see,” she adds.

“When he [started] Beyond Type 1, his foundation, that’s what he wanted to show people, even if you have Type 1 diabetes doesn’t mean that your life has to be different. You can live it to its fullest. It’s so inspiring to me,” she said.