Pakistan Stock Exchange, PSX, KSE 100 Index Market Summary on 9 October 2019

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed healthy trend as Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE 100 index) gained 12.49 points (0.04 percent) to close at 33,489.11 points.
KSE 100 Index opened at 33,443.64 and closed at 33,489.11 gaining 12.49 points (0.04 percent).
Yesterday, KSE 100 Index was closed at 33,476.62 points.
KSE 100 index summary
KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed healthy trend as Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE 100 index) gained 12.49 points (0.04 percent) to close at 33,489.11 points.
KSE 100 Index opened at 33,443.64 and closed at 33,489.11 gaining 12.49 points (0.04 percent).
Yesterday, KSE 100 Index was closed at 33,476.62 points.
KSE 100 index summary