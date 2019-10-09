Bangladeshi man shaves wife's head after finding hair in food

DHAKA: Police on Tuesday arrested a 35-year-old man who had shaved his wife's head after finding a hair in his breakfast in Bangladesh.

Police conducted a raid in a Joypurhat's village and arrested Bablu Mondal after locals told security officers about the crime.

According to report, Bablu became angry seeing a human hair on the rice and milk breakfast, which was prepared by his wife, and then took a blade and forcibly shaved her head.

He was charged with "voluntarily causing grievous hurt", an offence that carries a maximum sentence of 14 years in jail, and also for "outraging the modesty" of his 23-year-old wife.



Rights groups warned violence against women was rising in the conservative nation, saying the incident highlights growing repression of women in Bangladesh despite laws to protect them from abuse and sexual assault.